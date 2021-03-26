More than 30 killed as 2 trains collide in Egypt

26 March 2021, Egypt, Tahta: People gather to inspect damaged train cars after two passenger trains collided near Tahta in Sohag Governorate. Egyptian media said the the collision caused some carriages to derail, killing at least 32 people and injuring dozens others. (best quality available) Photo: Mahmoud Maqboul/dpa (Photo by Mahmoud Maqboul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(CNN) — At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured after two trains collided in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said Friday.

Thirty-six ambulances were immediately dispatched to the incident, transporting the dead and injured to four hospitals, according to a statement by ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.

There have been numerous train collisions and accidents on Egypt’s railway system in past years, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

