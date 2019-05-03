More than 30 people displaced after blaze rips through multi-family homes in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 30 people were displaced following a three-alarm fire at two apartment buildings Friday in Chelsea, officials say.

Firefighters responding to a two-family residence at 48 Watts Street about 5 p.m. were met with heavy smoke and intense flames.

The fire started on the first floor in the back of the building and later spread up the building and then to a home on 109 Highland St., fire officials say.

Both fires were knocked down.

Thirty-one people were displaced between the two apartments, fire officials say.

There were no injuries.

The Red Cross is responding.

“When I pulled up, we had heavy fire showing on the first floor rear, which caught the exposure building on Highland Street,” Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said. ‘When we first pulled up, we had two people unaccounted for. The companies did a primary search that came up negative.”

An investigation is ongoing.

