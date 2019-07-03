CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was placed under arrest after police say they seized more than 300 marijuana plants from a home in Carver.

Carver police, in assistance with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating the grow operation at 5 Bisbee Drive after the homeowner alerted officers to the illegal activity being conducted by their tenant, identified as 41-year-old Xiaofeng Mai, of North Providence, R.I., police said.

Officers executing a search warrant allegedly found that the entire home had been converted into a large-scale grow operation.

Mai was arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana — more than 12 plants, conspiracy and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Wareham District Court.

