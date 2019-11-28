More than 3,000 without power in Methuen, Lawrence after winds knock down utility poles

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 3,000 people in Methuen and Lawrence are without power after strong winds knocked down multiple utility poles Thursday night, police say.

Three broken utility poles and downed wires closed part of Pleasant Valley St. according to police.

National Grid has crews on scene working to fix the poles.

No additional information has been released.

#Update road closure on Pleasant Bakkey St expected time be for an extended time frame. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/mtEg9bYWDJ — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) November 28, 2019

