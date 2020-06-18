BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 30,000 people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts last week as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

In the week ending on June 13, the United States Department of Labor reported 30,156 initial claims filed in the Bay State. That’s down from 45,142 initial claims filed the week before.

A total of 1,508,000 laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Have you lost your job? You may qualify for temporary income to support you while you look for a new one.

