More than 30K without power as strong wind gusts whip parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 30,000 people are without power as strong wind gusts and soaking rain batter parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

As of 7:15 a.m., more 33,627 residents in communities across the state were without power, according to MEMA’s outage map.

Gusts could reach 55 mph in eastern and central Massachusetts and persist through 9 a.m. Many other areas will see sustained gusts between 35-45 mph.

Residents are being urged to look out for downed tree limbs and wet leaves in the street.

Points outside of Interstate 495 could see up to an inch of rain. Areas inside I-495 will see about a half-inch of rain.

The rain will start to taper off by late morning and things will begin to dry out by the early afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the day.

Rain chances today are highest through mid morning. Drying out this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/67QLL4a0jc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

Rain totals adding up. Over 0.50" so far for some towns and cities. pic.twitter.com/jTBp5LHQRJ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

Strongest gusts 6-9am… gusts 40-55mph widespread across eastern and central Mass. Isolated power outages, downs tree limbs and lots of leaves in the streets. pic.twitter.com/3jbcobY3QS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

