More than 320,000 without power after nor’easter dumps heavy snow

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - A nor’easter that slammed the region overnight left behind heavy snow and it caused major power outages across Massachusetts. The snow brought down tree limbs and power lines.

RELATED: Massachusetts snowfall totals: March 7-8, 2018

Around 320,000 customers throughout the Bay State were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the MEMA outage tracker.

The majority of the outages were centered in MetroWest, the Merrimack Valley, and in Essex and Worcester counties. MEMA also reported numerous road closures.

National Grid says more than 800 crews are working across the region. It’s not clear when power will be restored. Officials say it could be a “multi-day effort.”

“This is a huge restoration effort,” said Cordi O’Hara, President of Mass. National Grid.

In Northboro, a whopping 98 percent of the town is without power. Officials say power could be out until midnight on Friday. In Southboro, 81 percent of homes are without power.

“A lot of wire damage. A lot of tree damage. Falling on cars, houses,” Matt Nicosia said.

Several tree branches snapped off, while other trees toppled over completely. The snow also weighed down power lines in the town.

In North Andover, many trees crashed down throughout the early morning, knocking out power to 90 percent of the town.

Many roads are closed not only in North Andover, but across the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker closed all non-essential state offices. He is also asking residents to stay off the roads if possible. Most state courts were also closed Thursday and hundreds of schools canceled classes.

If you have to be out, PLEASE use caution on the roadways! This tree came down on York Terr. No injuries, road still closed. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/AW4zacBJpy — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) March 8, 2018

Dascomb Road is a mess! Drivers are trapped between downed poles and trees. We're working on getting them out. #AndoverMA #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/VO8Q2h8eN3 — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) March 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)