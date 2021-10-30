PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people in Massachusetts are entering their fourth day in the dark and cold after a fall nor’easter created widespread power outages.

More than 32,000 homes and businesses remain without power as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At the height of the storm, about half a million people were without power.

Approximately 10 percent of people in the town of Plympton are still in the dark, down from 87 percent on Friday after wicked winds ripped through the town during the nor’easter.

“There is, in my estimation, no real solution in sight for that,” said Plympton Fire Chief Stephen Silva on Friday.

As there is no public water supply in the town, residents rely on private wells and, without power, they are unable to pump water from the ground.

“It’s tough to see it taking this long, because we’ve had worse storms than this and usually it takes a day or two,” said Paul Cerone, owner of “the Barker House,” a dog day care center in Plympton.

Cerone visited the fire department on Friday to fill up buckets of water for the animals in his care.

In nearby Carver, 42 percent of residents were without power as of Saturday morning.

People there also rely on power to pump water, and residents say their patience is wearing thin.

“I’m watching other communities turning back on and we are not,” Silva said. “it would have been different if I had had boots on the ground out here or just communicating with us where things are at, but it’s been nothing.”

Eversource officials on Friday said they expect to see full restoration in Plympton by noontime Saturday.

Cape Cod and the Islands, along with southeastern Mass., felt the brunt of the strong winds during the fall nor’easter that lasted from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

The whipping winds prevented utility crews from getting up in bucket trucks to repair the power during the storm but Nolan says that they were still able to make progress in their restoration efforts.

“We had a real good assessment that took place, so even though the buckets couldn’t go up in the air, the assessment allowed us to see what we were looking at in the system,” he explained.

Nolan added some comforting news to those looking to enjoy Halloween on Sunday.

“I also want to tell all the trick-or-treaters they should not worry. Halloween will go on,” he said. “We are not canceling Halloween; certainly not on my watch.”

Eversource officials say crews are working around the clock to restore power Saturday, noting they “are in the late stages of the restoration process where the final outages often call for extensive repairs that are labor-intensive and time-consuming.”

Crews say they hope to restore power to 98 percent of customers by 6 p.m., but they are facing more bad weather during their restoration efforts as rain and wind return to the region.

Entering day 4 without power in #Plympton and crews are hard at work. @PlymptonFire chief says he estimated outages here dropped from 97% yesterday to 30-50% this am. @EversourceMA says full restoration slated for Noon. pic.twitter.com/4KjQDKntME — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) October 30, 2021

