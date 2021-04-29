More than 350,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine sent to Mass. this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - The federal government allocated more than 350,000 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution across Massachusetts vaccination sites this week, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced Thursday.

The first and second doses were distributed among providers as follows:

Health systems and health care providers (excluding community health centers): 138,760

Regional Collaboratives and Local Boards of Health: 67,830

Mass vaccination locations: 119,990

Community Health Centers state allocation only: 18,340

Retail pharmacies (non-CVS) state allocation only: 4,500

Mobile Clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable/low-income senior housing and homebound individuals: 2,000

In addition to the state allocation, the federal government has increased its distribution of vaccines to CVS Health sites as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership as well as to certain Massachusetts federally qualified community health centers.

This week, 119,560 first and second doses were allocated to the retail pharmacy program and 53,690 doses went to federally qualified community health centers. The Community Vaccination Clinic at the Hynes Convention Center received 42,120 doses.

Since December, Massachusetts has fully vaccinated 2,436,087 people against COVID-19 and has administered 85 percent of the 6,958,240 vaccine doses the federal government has shipped here, data released on Wednesday showed.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)