More than 350,000 without power after nor’easter dumps heavy snow

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A nor’easter that slammed the region overnight left behind wet, heavy snow and it’s causing major power outages across Massachusetts. The snow brought down tree limbs and power lines.

Around 350,000 customers throughout the Bay State were without power Thursday morning, according to the MEMA outage tracker.

The majority of the outages were centered in MetroWest, and in Essex and Worcester counties. MEMA also reported numerous road closures.

In Tewksbury, several tree branches had snapped off, while other trees toppled over completely. The snow also weighed down power lines in the town.

Firefighters have responded to dozens of calls during the nor’easter for downed wires and branches.

“Heavy branches and trees have been falling because of the snow and ice conditions, primary wires, and the house wires, you know, going to the houses,” said Capt. Scott Keddie of the Tewksbury Fire Department.

The town is considering opening some warming shelters later in the day.

Gov. Charlie Baker closed all non-essential state offices. He is also asking residents to stay off the roads if possible. Most state courts were also closed Thursday and hundreds of schools canceled classes.

If you have to be out, PLEASE use caution on the roadways! This tree came down on York Terr. No injuries, road still closed. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/AW4zacBJpy — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) March 8, 2018

Dascomb Road is a mess! Drivers are trapped between downed poles and trees. We're working on getting them out. #AndoverMA #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/VO8Q2h8eN3 — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) March 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)