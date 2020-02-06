STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic stop in Sturbridge led to the seizure of more than 360 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a New York man.

A trooper patrolling the area of exit 3A on Route 84 just after 8:30 p.m. observed a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan, driven by 40-year-old Alexander King, of Bayside traveling 20 mph over the posted 30 mph speed limit on the off-ramp, according to state police.

The trooper stopped the minivan on Route 20 eastbound prior to the Shell gas station, where additional troopers arrived to conduct a search of the vehicle.

They discovered that Kong was concealing more than 362 pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana inside three cardboard boxes, seven duffel bags, and seven trash bags, state police said.

Each one-pound marijuana package was reportedly heat-sealed.

Kong was placed under arrest for trafficking marijuana and his vehicle was towed from the scene, state police added. He was also cited for speeding.

His bail was set at $15,040, which state police say he was unable to post.

Kong is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court.

