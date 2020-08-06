(WHDH) — Tens of thousands of people are still in the dark two days after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through Massachusetts.

As of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 37,153 customers remained without power, according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Tuesday’s storm downed trees and power lines across the state, including in Rehoboth where an uprooted tree fell on one man. Emergency crews were able to rescue him and take him to the hospital.

The storm proved deadly in North Conway, New Hampshire, where a woman was killed after a massive tree crushed her apartment building.

A fallen tree also killed a man in Naugatuck, Connecticut during the height of the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)