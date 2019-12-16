More than 40 exotic animals, 9 of which were dead, found abandoned in apartment

(WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after more than 40 exotic animals, nine of which were dead, were found abandoned last week in an apartment in Houston, officials said.

Deputies responding to an apartment in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock on Wednesday rescued a corn snake, a Tokay gecko, two chinchillas, three hedgehogs, and 26 fish, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. Nine of the animals were already dead, including a chameleon, a ferret, and five sugar gliders.

The apartment’s tenants had been evicted, leaving the animals behind, Heap said.

“It’s a crime in Texas for anyone to abandon their pets, even in the case of an eviction,” Heap said. “I’m just glad that a majority of these animals were rescued before it was too late.”

The surviving animals were taken to the BARC Animal Shelter for medical care.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is working to determine what charges will be filed against the animals’ owners.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)