SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - A major nor’easter is slamming the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and winds, leading to power outages.

As of 11:25 p.m., over 450,000 customers were without power across Massachusetts.

Eversource said 8,000 of their employees, as well as contractors, will be available. Out of town crews are also on stand-by.

In Sandwich, intense, howling winds fueled relentless floodwaters. On parts of Cape Cod, wind gusts topped 90 miles per hour.

Many roads throughout Sandwich are closed and underwater, as well as the yards of homes. There are large pieces of debris from trees as well as rocks from the ocean blocking roadways.

Winds gusts of up 75 mph are expected throughout the day.

