More than 450K smoke alarms recalled due to major defect

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms – models PI2010 and PI9010

Consumers are urged to remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm