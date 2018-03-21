More than 450K smoke alarms recalled due to major defect

About 452,000 Kidde smoke alarms have been recalled in the United States due to the risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall impacts Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms – models PI2010 and PI9010
Consumers are urged to remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm
The alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from Sept. 2016 through Jan. 2018.
