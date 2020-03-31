More than 50% of coronavirus patients in Mass. are under age 50, data shows

BOSTON (WHDH) - While many coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts have involved individuals over the age of 60 with preexisting conditions, the majority of those who are getting infected are under the age of 50, state data shows.

Statistics shared by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show 53 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the state involve residents under the age of 50.

As of Monday afternoon, there were a total of 5,752 confirmed cases across the Commonwealth and 4,142 were people under the age of 50.

There were 1,088 cases in people 50-59 years of age — the highest count of any age range. There were 1,031 cases in people 30-39 years of age — the second highest case count.

The full case breakdown by age range is as follows:

≤19 years of age – 122

20-29 years of age – 953

30-39 years of age -1031

40-49 years of age – 948

50-59 years of age – 1088

60-69 years of age – 802

≥ 70 years of age -801

Unknown – 7

The risk of dying is significantly higher in older people, a report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. The report also showed that younger people are making up a big portion of hospitalizations.

There have been 56 coronavirus-related deaths in Massachusetts.

