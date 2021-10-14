NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 500 fraudulent identification cards were seized by troopers on Nantucket over the summer, state police announced Thursday.

The cards were turned over to troopers after they were confiscated at various establishments on the island.

“THAT’S A LOT OF LAMINATE,” the law enforcement agency said in a tweet.

All of the cards have since been destroyed.

