More than $500 million is up for grabs between the Mega Millions and Powerball.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is up to $396 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to $168 million.

The cash option on the Powerball prize is $117 million and the cash option for the Mega Millions prize is $272.3 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is slightly better at 1 in 292,201,338.

