(WHDH) — Two jumbo jackpots are up for grabs this week, with a combined winning of more than $500 million.

Mega Millions is up to $336 million with a drawing scheduled for Friday night.

The top Powerball prize is at $213 million with a drawing on Saturday.

The reality is that the odds of winning are stacked against you.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is one in 302.6 million.

Powerball is slightly better with odds of winning at one in 292 million.

