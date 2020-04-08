More than 5,000 Bay State residents released from coronavirus quarantine after completing monitoring

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

As of Monday at 5 p.m., 13,207 state residents have been subject to quarantine.

Of those, 5,402 have since completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine.

Another 7,625 people remain under monitoring or quarantine.

