(WHDH) — Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company recalled about 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food due to elevated levels of vitamin D.
The recalled dog food products were distributed to select PetSmart stores nationwide and include:
|Product Name
|Net Wt
|UPC
|Best by range
|Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies
|2lb
|73725792262
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies
|4.5lb
|73725792264
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley
|2lb
|73725792266
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley
|4.5lb
|73725792267
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato
|2lb
|73725792260
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato
|4.5lb
|73725792263
|11/10/2022-1/12/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies
|2lb
|73725792079
|8/26/2022-1/13/2023
|Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies
|4.5lb
|73725792078
|8/26/2022-1/13/2023
People are urged to stop feeding the products to their dogs and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Dogs that ingest elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction, the FDA said.
Pet owners who have dogs that have consumed the recalled products and are exhibiting symptoms are urged to contact their veterinarian.
