(WHDH) — Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company recalled about 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food due to elevated levels of vitamin D.

The recalled dog food products were distributed to select PetSmart stores nationwide and include:

Product Name Net Wt UPC Best by range Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 2lb 73725792262 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792264 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 2lb 73725792266 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 4.5lb 73725792267 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 2lb 73725792260 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 4.5lb 73725792263 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 2lb 73725792079 8/26/2022-1/13/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792078 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

People are urged to stop feeding the products to their dogs and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Dogs that ingest elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction, the FDA said.

Pet owners who have dogs that have consumed the recalled products and are exhibiting symptoms are urged to contact their veterinarian.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)