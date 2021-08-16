(WHDH) — Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company recalled about 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food due to elevated levels of vitamin D.

The recalled dog food products were distributed to select PetSmart stores nationwide and include:

Product NameNet WtUPCBest by range
Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies2lb7372579226211/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies4.5lb7372579226411/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley2lb7372579226611/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley4.5lb7372579226711/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato2lb7372579226011/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato4.5lb7372579226311/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies2lb737257920798/26/2022-1/13/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies4.5lb737257920788/26/2022-1/13/2023

People are urged to stop feeding the products to their dogs and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Dogs that ingest elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction, the FDA said.

Pet owners who have dogs that have consumed the recalled products and are exhibiting symptoms are urged to contact their veterinarian.

