More than 500K pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking hazard

(WHDH) — More than half a million pacifier and teether holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the snap on Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny. About 590,000 have been recalled.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.

The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.

The items were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart, other various stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)