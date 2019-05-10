More than $500M up for grabs between Mega Millions, Powerball drawings

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than $500 million will be up for grabs during this weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $295 million and the Powerball jackpot for the Saturday drawing is an estimated $235 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $181.8 million.

The cash option on the Powerball prize is an estimated $145.4 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 17th since the jackpot was last hit March 12.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 13th since the jackpot was last hit March 27.

