More than $500M up for grabs in Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than a half-billion dollars is up for grabs during the mid-week Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $245 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $322 million.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $148.3 million. The cash option on the Powerball prize is an estimated $196.1 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for Tuesday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

