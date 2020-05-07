More than 55,000 people filed for unemployment in Mass. last week amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 55,000 people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

In the week ending on May 2, the United States Department of Labor reported 55,448 initial claims filed in the Bay State. That’s down from 71,358 initial claims filed the week before.

Nearly a million people have filed for standard Unemployment Insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Massachusetts over the past seven weeks.

A total of 3,169,000 laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, with roughly 33 million people filing for jobless aid since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

