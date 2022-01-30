(WHDH)–Thousands of people in Massachusetts remain in the dark and cold after Saturday’s nor’easter battered the Bay State with heavy snow and howling winds.

More than 56,000 homes and businesses are without power as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service declared the powerful winter storm to be a blizzard for Boston, Worcester, Marshfield, Hyannis, the Vineyard and many more communities around 6 p.m. meaning there had been falling or drifting snow, frequent wind gusts of 35 miles per hour or more and visibility was reduced to 1/4 miles or less for three hours or more.

Peak wind gusts reached 82 mph in Wellfleet, 81 mph in West, 76 mph in Rockport, and 72 mph in Scituate on Saturday, according to 7News meteorologist Chris Lambert.

West Dennis, Wellfleet and Rockport with wind gusts today over 75mph. pic.twitter.com/lE2XuGXxMl — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 29, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)