(WHDH) — More than 6.5 million pounds of beef shipped nationwide is being recalled over salmonella concerns.

Arizona-based company JBS Tolleson, Inc. recalled raw, non-intact beef items that were packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

Products included in the recall bear the establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state public health, and agriculture partners determined that raw ground beef was the probable source of Salmonella Newport illnesses following an investigation that sparked earlier this month.

Traceback identified JBS Tolleson, Inc. as the common supplier of the ground beef products, FSIS said.

Between Aug. 5 and Sept. 6, an epidemiological investigation identified 57 case-patients from 16 states with the foodborne illness, according to FSIS.

People diagnosed with salmonellosis may experience diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. This usually lasts four to seven days and does not require treatment.

Older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Anyone who bought the recalled beef is encouraged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

