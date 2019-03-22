More than 6 inches of snow expected in parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Spring may be upon us but an overnight storm could dump more than six inches of snow in parts of the Bay State.

Temperatures are expected to drop low enough to support snow showers that begin around midnight and last until about 6 a.m.

East of Interstate 495, including the Metro Boston and North Shore areas, are projected to receive a slushy coating.

Higher terrain in Worcester County could get one to three inches, while parts of Western Massachusetts may see more than six inches of snow.

Some wet snow in the mix… inside 495, snow showers overnight may through down a slushy coating. 1-3" likely across the higher terrain of Worcester County. pic.twitter.com/7Nwix5rtfC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 22, 2019

A winter storm warning has been issued for Northern Berkshire County.

Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin and Western Hampshire are under a winter weather advisory into Saturday morning.

