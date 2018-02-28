More than 60 animals, living in filth, rescued from Auburn home

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say dozens of cats and dogs were seized Tuesday from a home in Auburn after they were found living in filthy and unsanitary conditions.

Police officials, along with ARL Boston rescue agents, executed a search warrant at 4 Buron Terrace and deemed the home “unfit for human habitation.”

A total of 61 cats and dogs were seized from the home, including two litters of puppies and four litters of kittens, according to police. The animals were taken to undergo a health evaluation.

Authorities say the home owners have been the subject of 11 prior complaints filed with the Board of Health since 1993.

The owners, whose names have not been released, face charges of animal cruelty and operating a kennel without a license.

Police released photos of some of the animals found inside the home:

