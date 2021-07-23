BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of beautifully crafted lanterns, including a towering 87-foot-long tyrannosaurus rex tunnel, will begin lighting up the night sky at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo on this weekend.

Starting on Friday night, the zoo will begin welcoming guests to “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience.”

The experience will feature more than 60 “magnificent” luminous displays comprised of crafted lanterns that span the zoo’s 72 acres.

Those who visit the new attraction will be able to enjoy animal and ocean scenes, traditional Asian lantern displays, a stunning 164-foot-long phoenix, and much more.

The displays are slated to remain open to the public through Oct. 11.

Guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear a mask.

For ticket prices and additional information, click here.

