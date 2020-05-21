BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 60 residents were displaced after the YMCA Greater Boston caught on fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responding to the YMCA on Huntington Avenue just before 1 a.m. found flames coming from the seventh floor.
One resident was transported with undisclosed injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The blaze left behind about $100,00 worth of damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
