BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 60 residents were displaced after the YMCA Greater Boston caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to the YMCA on Huntington Avenue just before 1 a.m. found flames coming from the seventh floor.

One resident was transported with undisclosed injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The blaze left behind about $100,00 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

At approx. 12:50 am a fire on the 7th floor at the ⁦@YMCA_Boston⁩ 316 Huntington Ave. There was 1 resident transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . Damages est. at 100,000. BFD-VAU , ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ ,⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ helping with the 60+ displaced . BFD-FIU investigating . pic.twitter.com/ufUzDzoABW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 21, 2020

