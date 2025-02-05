More than 60 skiers were rescued after a chairlift at the Cannon Mountain Ski Resort in New Hampshire malfunctioned.

Officials said the Peabody express quad lift shut down just before 10:30 a.m. because of a mechanical issue.

Mountain ski patrol used ropes and a pulley system to get 64 people safely to the ground.

The process took roughly two hours to get all skiers down safely.

Conditions were cold and windy.

Mountain officials say by 12:30 p.m., all 64 skiers stuck on the lift had been rescued.

