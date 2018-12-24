(WHDH) — Two jumbo jackpots are up for grabs this week, with combined winnings of more than $600 million.

Mega Millions is up to $321 million, with a drawing scheduled for Tuesday night.

The top Powerball prize is at $294 million with a drawing on Wednesday.

The reality is that the odds of winning are stacked against you.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is one in 302.6 million.

Powerball is slightly better with odds of winning at one in 292 million.

