CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility workers are dealing with thousands of power outages after Tropical Storm Elsa battered Massachusetts on Friday.

More than 6,000 customers were without power as of 5:45 p.m., according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Strong winds accompanied Elsa, with gusts reaching between 50 and 60 mph on the Cape and the Islands.

Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle said the company has more than 200 crews working Friday, with many of them positioned on Cape Cod.

“So we’ve been closely monitoring the forecast all week, holding planning meetings, and positioning crews and equipment based on those forecasts and the best current models of the storm to be prepared for any impacts in Massachusetts,” he said. “In addition to that, we’ve seen thunderstorms scattered across the state throughout the week, so we’ve been in active response mode as well already.”

Along with the winds, the interior of the state had to deal with a flash flooding warning.

