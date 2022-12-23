NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives.

Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas.

At Merrimack College in North Andover, power was still out late Friday night.

Erica Picardi said she had to take her kids to a relative’s house until her power is restored.

A notification saying it’s expected to be back up and running by 11 p.m. Saturday had her worried that she wouldn’t be able to celebrate Christmas at home.

Utility crews say they’ll be working around the clock to get the power back on.

