More than 60,000 pounds of raw beef recalled ahead of holiday weekend

(WHDH) — With Memorial Day weekend upon us, Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The raw beef products were packaged on April 19, 2019, in North Aurora, Illinois. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing.

The contamination was discovered during traceback activities in response to random sample testing, according to FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Anyone concerned about an illness is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

For a list of items subject to recall, click here.

