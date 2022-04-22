(WHDH) — Hundreds of thousands of air fryers have been recalled because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recall involves 635,000 Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, the CPSC said.

Model numbers affected by the recall include NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1, and the brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit.

RELATED: Refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy recalled over potential fall hazard

The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from about 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes.

The recalled products were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at bestbuy.com, eBay.com, and google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150.

Best Buy says it has received more than 100 reports of the products catching fire, burning or melting.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the recalled items and return them for a refund in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)