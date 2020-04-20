More than 600K people around the world have recovered from coronavirus

(WHDH) — More than 600,000 people across the world have now recovered from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of noon on Monday, 636,183 people have been able to overcome the potentially deadly disease, statistics show.

There have also been more than 2.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases on continents around the globe.

The United States has the highest case count at 761,911. More than 71,000 Americans have recovered.

The coronavirus has claimed the life of 166,256 people worldwide.

