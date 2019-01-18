(WHDH) — Perdue Foods is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of frozen organic chicken nuggets due to contamination concerns.

The 68,244 pounds of ready-to-eat nuggets that were produced on Oct. 25, 2018, may contain extraneous materials, specifically wood, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced.

The 22-ounce plastic bag packages of “Perdue SimplySmart Organics Chicken Breast Nuggets” that were impacted have a best by date of Oct. 25, 2019, UPC barcode 72745-80656, and establishment number P-33944 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The chicken was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Perdue became aware of the situation after three consumer complaints were filed about wood in their nuggets, according to the USDA.

There have been no reports of injuries or illness related to this recall.

Consumers are encouraged to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call Perdue Consumer Care at (877) 727-3447.

