More than 70,000 people filed for unemployment in Mass. last week amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 70,000 people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

In the week ending on April 25, the United States Department of Labor reported 70,714 initial claims filed in the Bay State. That’s down from 80,969 initial claims filed the week before.

More than half a million people have filed for unemployment in Massachusetts over the past six weeks.

A total of 3,839,000 laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, with roughly 30.3 million people filing for jobless aid since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Have you lost your job? You may qualify for temporary income to support you while you look for a new one. To apply for unemployment benefits, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)