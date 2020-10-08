More than 75,000 without power in Mass. after high winds down trees, power lines

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast-moving and powerful storms wreaked havoc across Massachusetts on Wednesday, toppling trees and taking down powerlines.

More than 75,000 customers were still without power as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point, more than 200,000 people were without power.

Newton, Wayland, and Quincy were among the Boston-area communities hardest hit by the storm and residents there recalled hearing branches snapping and seeing trees topple onto vehicles.

“The wind was blowing so hard and so fast … and all the trees were banging and everything,” recalled Kathy Lee, who saw a tree land on one of her neighbor’s cars.

Utility crews worked into the night to repair a blown transformer that knocked out power in the area.

On Pinegrove Avenue, Terry Williams put on his headlamp, grabbed his shears, and got a head start on cleaning up the mess in his yard.

“Everything was moving, the branch fell here, and then there was this crackle of lightning and we had quite a few of those and lots of thunder,” he said, “and then it was over and we had damage.”

In Wayland, roadways were left littered with broken utility poles and splintered trees.

Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson said 30 percent of the town was without power for awhile and three schools had to cancel classes.

“We still have significant damage on the north and south side of town,” he said. “Six houses were damaged by trees coming down.”

Massive trees were uprooted in Quincy, where residents woke up Thursday to the hum of chainsaws.

One tree crashed down on a pair of homes and crushed a car.

“The tree came over from the park and landed on the power lines,” said a resident whose Jeep was destroyed. “I texted my boss last night, sent him a picture of the car…An unexpected day off.”

No serious injuries were reported during the wild night of weather.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)