BOSTON (WHDH) - About 812 city of Boston employees failed to get vaccinated before the October 12 deadline and have been placed on unpaid leave, according to city officials.

Officials say contingency plans are being implemented for bus transportation and other school operations impacted by employee leaves of absence, due to the unverified vaccination or testing.

“We continue to work closely with our diverse workforce, and our union partners, to ensure employees have access to vaccination, testing and verification systems to comply with the mandate,” a spokesperson for the city wrote in a statement.

On Oct. 6, about 1,400 city employees were notified that if they chose not to get vaccinated or comply with regular testing verification requirements they would be placed on leave.

If an employee cannot verify they are fully vaccinated, they will be required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result every seven days.

The policy applies to all city employees, onsite contractors, and volunteers who provide services at city worksites, including all full-time, part-time, seasonal, emergency, and probationary workers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)