More than 800 runners receive medical treatment along Boston Marathon route

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 800 runners were treated Monday for various medical issues as they battled through rain, wind and frigid temperatures on the Boston Marathon route.
MEMA says 875 patients were seen in medical tents, excluding ones that were set up at the finish line.
As of 2 p.m., EMS officials had received 73 calls. Forty-five people had been transported from the route for treatment.
Boston EMS confirmed that they had transported 11 people. The severity of the runners’ injuries was not immediately available.
Due to the inclement weather conditions, communities along the marathon route opened warming centers in Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline.
A total of 27,048 runners started Monday’s race.
