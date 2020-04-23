More than 80,000 people filed for unemployment in Mass. last week amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 80,000 people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

In the week ending on April 18, the United States Department of Labor reported 80,345 initial claims filed in the Bay State. That’s down from 103,813 initial claims filed the week before.

More than half a million people have filed for unemployment in Massachusetts over the past five weeks.

A total of 4,427,000 laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, with roughly 26 million people filing for jobless aid since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

About one in six American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March.

Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 percent.

Have you lost your job? You may qualify for temporary income to support you while you look for a new one. To apply for unemployment benefits, click here.

