(WHDH) — A California-based non-profit organization removed more than 80,000 pounds of consumer plastic and ghost nets last month.

Members of Ocean Voyages Institute dove into the Pacific Gyre and pulled out detergent bottles, beer crates, cleaning bottles, plastic furniture, buckets, toys and more.

The debris was collected in an area between California and Hawaii, where many ocean currents come together.

It’s estimated that there is anywhere from 1.15 to 2.41 million tons of plastic that ends up in the ocean each year.

