CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — More than $800,000 was raised Saturday for the March of Dimes’ annual March for Babies in Cambridge.

Four-thousand walkers participated in the walk at North Point Park. The money raised will provide better healthcare for mothers and their babies.

This year is the March of Dimes’ 80th anniversary.

