SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - A major nor’easter is slamming the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and winds, leading to power outages.

As of 2:35 p.m., over 85,000 customers were without power across Massachusetts.

Eversource said 8,000 of their employees, as well as contractors, will be available. Out of town crews are also on stand-by.

In Sandwich, intense, howling winds fueled relentless floodwaters.

Many roads are underwater, as well as the yards of homes.

Winds gusts of up 75 mph are expected throughout the day.

