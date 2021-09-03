More than 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as health officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 72 percent of people living in the Bay State have received at least one vaccine dose as of Aug. 31 compared to 62 percent of the national population, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report.

The number of people who are fully vaccinated in the state is more than 4.5 million.

Dukes and Nantucket counties have the highest percentage of fully vaccinated individuals at 90 percent and 88 percent, respectively.

The counties with the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents include Hampden (52 percent), Bristol (54 percent), Hampshire (58 percent), and Plymouth (59 percent).

The vaccination rate in Barnstable County stands at 72 percent, while the remaining counties — Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, and Norfolk — range from 60 to 67 percent.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)