BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 900 people from Massachusetts are participating in a study to help better understand the lasting impacts of COVID-19.

Several Boston-area medical centers are joining a national group that is trying to pinpoint the symptoms of long COVID and the best ways to treat them.

Cassandra Cast, 57, of Westwood, is one of the local participants in the study.

She said that she still feels the effects of the coronavirus nearly two years after getting it and that she’s hopeful the study leads to some answers.

“I had very bad and still have very bad brain fog,” she said. “My lungs, I have a seriously difficult time breathing to this day.”

Tufts Medical Center Dr. Michael Jordan is the principal investigator in the study and estimates between 10 and 30 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 will have long-term symptoms.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)