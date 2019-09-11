PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Providence, Rhode Island early Wednesday morning, leaving more than a dozen residents displaced.

Firefighters responding to the intersection of Althea and Sorrento streets around 1 a.m. were met with large flames that had engulfed the entire building.

Crews put out the four-alarm blaze, revealing the charred remains of the house.

No injuries were reported but fire officials say one dog died.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)